IG confirms arrest of Funke Olakunri’s killers

….Declares gang leader, Tambaya, wanted

….As cleric pays N2.5m to secure release of wife, daughter in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

AUTHORITIES of the Nigerian Police, yesterday, declared that Police Operatives have arrested the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The four suspects are Lawal Mazaje (40) from Felele area of Kogi State, Adamu Adamu (50) from Jada area of Adamawa State, Mohammed Shehu Usman (26) from Illela area of Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar (25) from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said: “After months of relentless efforts to apprehend the killers, the Police Team, on 4th March 2020 during a follow-up action on a case of a high-profile armed robbery and kidnap for ransom that occurred in Ogun State, arrested one Auwal Abubakar (25), an accessory after the fact of the crime, along Sagamu-Ore expressway in Ondo State.

“The arrest of Auwal Abubakar led to the arrest of two other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State, from whom cache of ammunition was recovered and one other Adamu Adamu in Akure, Ondo State.

“Having established sufficient physical and forensic evidence linking the suspects to the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the investigators, determined to clear all doubts relating to their findings, on 8th April 2020, conducted an Identification Parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos which led to the positive and physical identification of three suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman by a survivor of the earlier crime.

“The survivor gave a clear description of the roles each of the identified suspects played in the killing.

“At this point, the suspects capitulated and voluntarily offered a no-holds-barred confession on how Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was killed. Investigations so far reveal that the operation that led to the killing was carried out by eight fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects led by one Tambaya (other names unknown) who is currently at large.

“While four of the suspects are in custody, an effort is being intensified to arrest the four others still on the run.

“The 8-man gang has its operational base and membership spread in the south-western part of the country and Edo State.

“Consequently the Inspector General of Police, hereby, declares the principal suspect, Tambaya (other names unknown) wanted for his involvement in the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.”

N2.5m ransom paid for release of kidnap victims in Oyo

Meanwhile, a sum of N2.5 million has reportedly been paid for the release of wife and daughter of Reverend Olusanjo Ojo who were kidnapped about 48 hours ago.

The kidnapped persons are from the family of Baba Aso of Igbole in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The kidnapped woman, identified as Funbi and her daughter, a serving corps member, were returning from the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were forced into a forest on Igboora-Abeokuta Road by the hoodlums.

An impeccable source said: “The Olori and her daughter were released Wednesday night after payment of N2.5 million. We took the money to the abductors yesterday night to secure their release.

“We delivered the money to them in a bush where the mother and her daughter were surrounded by about 12 armed herdsmen. They told us that not even the police could stop them.”

Police react

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, Olugbeng Fadeyi, told Vanguard that: “Concerted efforts of the police teams in collaboration with critical stakeholders in the community such as the vigilantes and hunters, paid off.”

