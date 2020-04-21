Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles attacker, Brown Ideye has urged Nigeria Professional League clubs to play their games on natural grass.

Ideye who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles argued that playing on artificial turfs was a hindrance to players’ development.

“I do follow the NPFL and I don’t know why they prefer to play on artificial turf. Most clubs have changed their pitches from natural to artificial.

“It is because of these turfs our players find it hard to cope in Europe where everyone plays on grass.

“Playing on the artificial turfs most times leave players with all sorts of injuries like back, knee or joint pains,” said Ideye who plays in Greece with Aris FC.

He added that it didn’t rocket science to maintain a natural grass turf urging the clubs to revert since playing on natural turf is the world standard practice.

