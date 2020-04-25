Vanguard Logo

I was ready to jump over Third Mainland Bridge — Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning actress, Toyin Abraham, sat with host, Chude Jideonwo, to talk about her experience with depression and suicidal thoughts on the premiere episode of #WithChude which aired recently on TVC Entertainment.

In the episode, Toyin shared how she went about her everyday life while dealing with depression. “I gave everything I had out and moved into a hotel. If anyone wanted to come and visit me, I would tell them to come, and we would be in the same room. I would later go to another room and stayed there by myself. There was a time I told someone that I could actually jump the Third Mainland Bridge, it was that bad,” she said.

“I actually thought to myself that ‘if you die now Toyin, you would become more popular than you are now’.”

When asked where her family was through all of this, she said, “I just didn’t want to see them. I didn’t want to get attached to them. I am from a Christian home and I used to smoke cigarettes and they didn’t approve, and I also didn’t want to get close to them because I thought I would die soon and so they won’t miss me.”

“I am a dove. My fear is gone now. Long gone. I talk about it to people now. I have the face, I have the story that God wants to use to touch many lives.”

#WithChude continues this Saturday on TVC Entertainment at 9:00 pm and will feature Public Relations expert and culture communicator, Ronke Bamisedun.

