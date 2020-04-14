‘I was pushed by the devil’, says undergraduate arrested for rape in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

AN undergraduate, Femi Adejuwon has blamed the devil for raping a 16-year-old secondary school leaver in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He pleaded for mercy, regretting his crime and promised to turn over a new leaf.

The suspect is an undergraduate of Accountancy Department, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti.

In an interview, the suspect said this when he was paraded in Akure by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He said that he was pushed to commit the crime by the devil and had regretted his action.

Meanwhile, the state commandant of the corps, Philip Ayuba in a statement said that, “Information reaching us from concerned citizens in Ijoka Area, Akure, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, says that a 16-year-old student, who is currently awaiting admission, was allegedly raped by one Femi Adejuwon, an undergraduate of Accountancy Department, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti.

“Based on investigation, the victim narrated her terrible ordeal after being discharged from the Police Clinic, Akure.

“She said that the suspect called her on phone to meet him in his friend’s place. On getting there, Femi Adejuwon took her in, shut the door and forcefully violated her.

“She was later rescued in a pool of her blood,” he said.

The commandant said that the suspect had confessed to the crime after interrogation.

Ayuba, however, added that investigation was still ongoing on the matter and the suspect would be charged to court for justice to take its course.

He advised parents and guardians to watch over their children or wards, especially during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Ayuba admonished youths to shun all social vices such as rape, theft, cultism, vandalism and riot among others.

