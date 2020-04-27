Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Nelly Idagba is a lawyer and a visual artist. Her pencil drawings are captivating. She has the ambition to be among world-leading pencil artists. Nelly spoke to Vanguard about her life and works via online from Abuja where she lives with her family. Enjoy this stroll into her world of beauty, brilliance and breathtaking portraitures:

Nelly, we learnt you are also a lawyer.

Yes, I am a lawyer with nine years of post-call. Art was just a hobby. I am a self-taught artist. I never had any formal training.

A self-taught artist? Tell us exactly how you started.

As a kid, I had always scribbled on paper, drawing anything I see. In my university days, I remember telling my dad (of blessed memory) I had a passion for art. But like the usual African dad, he rebuked me quickly, saying artists usually end up poor. So, I kept it low and went on to study law. I never gave up on art, until 2014 after my first degree and Law School. I decided to start all over again on my own, using it as a passive hobby and fun until it became business.

You said, “it became a business”. We shall return to that. Now, during your primary or secondary school days, did you take Fine Art subjects in school?

No, I didn’t.

Which schools did you attend?

I attended Mater Dei Day International Nursery School, Ogoja, Cross River State, and Federal Government College, Vandeikya, Benue state. Then I went to the University of Calabar, and Nigerian Law School, Enugu.

Art as a subject is taught in Mater Dei and at Vandeikya at junior levels. Why were you not in the classrooms in those lessons?

Sorry, I meant I didn’t take part as a major course in secondary school because I chose Agric instead since I felt I had art in me already. But I did the regular drawing in nursery school as a subject.

Good. Did you have good art teachers? Can you recall any of them?

Well, vaguely. I think we did have good Art teachers. Perhaps that had helped build my foundation and love for Art.

After 2014 you started art as a hobby, you said. What year did you become a Pro?

Well, I don’t think I am a pro yet. I used to do acrylic drawings between 2014 and 2018. Then I stopped and started drawing with pencil on paper which is where I found comfort. I got better in 2019.

Have you had any exhibition?

Yes, I’ve had two exhibitions in 2019. I wanted to have the experience.

Were they solo or group exhibitions? And can you remember the venues of the exhibitions and their titles?

They were group exhibitions. One was by Female Artist Association of Nigeria at the Argentine Embassy in celebration of their Independence Day anniversary that year. The second one was at Nsibidi Art Gallery, Wuye on October 1, 2019.

How many words did you exhibit in each of the exhibitions?

In the Argentine exhibition, I exhibited just one work. Then at the Nsibidi exhibition, I had three works.

You like to draw beautiful women. Is it because you are pretty?

Hahaha…No I think I connect more with womanhood.

I could see that. Are you into feminism?

No, not really. But I believe in humanity and a fair world.

So, what do you do now for a living? Do you still practice law or are you a full-time artist?

I worked as a Legal Aide to my Senator at the National Assembly before she passed on last month.

Who was the Senator?

Senator Rose Oko.

Oh! The Senator who died abroad?

Yes. I was with her for more than 8 years.

Until she passed on last month?

Yes.

Please accept our condolence.

Thank you.

While working with the Senator, how did you find time to do your art?

Well… I am a mini workaholic. I hate being idle. I use every time I have to do something productive. I do my drawing after work, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Did the Senator know about your gift as an artist, and if she did, did she in any way encourage you?

No, she never knew. I kept it low and focused on my duties to her.

How possible could that have been, considering you had two exhibitions; one, almost international, and the other, national. How did you manage to keep her in the dark about your participation in those exhibitions, and were the exhibitions not covered by the media?

O yes, I was lucky that the exhibitions took place after work hours. They weren’t covered by the media.

Do you think it could have added positively to her estimation of you if she had known you were such a talented artist?

I wouldn’t know.

So, now, are you going to find another attorney job or go fully into art?

Well, if I get another job offer, I will take it and continue my art alongside it.

What’s your ultimate aspiration in life?

To be amongst the very best and top pencil artists in my time.

Do you have a role model; a person you admire his or her works and aspire to be like?

Yes, I do: Dirk Dzimirsky from Germany and Kelvin Okafor

How did you come across Dzimirsky?

I picked interest in him and I got so inspired after reading an article about his beautiful works.

What’s the source of your inspiration?

My mum.

OK, that’s great. What about your leitmotifs, those smallest things, in terms of feelings, tangible conditions or state of affairs that ignite your creative ability and set you aflame to start drawing a particular image at any given point in time?

O that would be anything Africa. I think I love traditional African things. They spark me.

Do you get moved by a beautiful or handsome face, because it seems you specialize in doing portraits?

I do.

An artist (or even a lawyer) has a duty to deploy his or her art or legal profession to combat injustice, corruption, nepotism, terrorism, gender inequality, poverty and other socio-economic and political ills confronting his or her society. Have you done any, or aspire to do any work that addresses the multiple ills bedevilling your country, Nigeria?

(She posts relevant works for viewing)

These are highly impressive, Nelly.

Thank you, sir.

But like I observed, your activism borders more on feminism. Are going to do something that touches males too? In Nigeria, most of the politicians stealing peoples’ money are men.

Hahaha. That’s true. Well… I will look to that.

Before I ask you the last questions, let’s return to that issue you raised at the beginning about “taking up art as a business.” So far, have made good money from art?

Sincerely, I haven’t made money as such. I do only little portraits. I hope it turns into good business for me. I would also like to hold classes for beginners and senior citizens.

In your career as an artist, what event in your life would you describe as the most memorable so far?

That’s the first time I sent my artwork to a client in Texas in the U.S and she loved it so much. It was really memorable for me because I never thought I would be appreciated outside the shores of Nigeria.

Did you send the artwork to your client online?

She saw the work posted online and requested for it, so I sent it via post. It took two weeks to arrive. But I had the challenge of trust. I had lost a lot of foreign clients due to their fear of transacting with Nigerians.

What have you learned from this COVID-19 pandemic vis-a-vis art and life generally?

I have learnt that life is transient, and it can flip at the slightest impulse. So, do what you love while you live. I also saw the value of art again during this period of lockdown. Art kept me company and busy while at home and relieved me of the stress I had over time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art exhibitions and other art events have halted like other human activities. Do you think that the pandemic is a strong signal for art businesses and the world generally to migrate online?

Yes, I think after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we all as humans will be reshaped in various aspects of life, especially where it has to do with businesses and other ways of life which will go digital (online). During the lockdown, I had a few propositions on arts from online platforms like Facebook, Instagram etc. then I would have had in my physical day-to-day living. This simply shows that online businesses and other online activities will be more active than they used to be in Nigeria.

What message do you have for the young ones still struggling up the ladder?

Some time ago in 2018 when I made a drawing, I was very pleased with the outcome and I went to frame the work. One senior artist who was at the frame shop saw my work and laughed at me and advised me to forget about art and focus on something else. I left the shop very devastated and discouraged.

But I didn’t give up. I kept practising. A year later I made a few more drawings and the same artist saw them and was marvelled. He asked me to put him through, admitting that I had gotten better than him.

My advice to the younger or upcoming artist is one, find your niche. There are different forms of art: pencil, acrylic, sculpture etc. Pick the one that suits you. Two, make it a hobby and a passion. Three, take criticisms, especially from friends, family or spouse, on your strides. Don’t let it bug you down. Contain it, ask questions, watch videos of top artists and keep working hard. As it is said, success is never-ending and failure is never final. Fourth, keep practising; money shouldn’t be your initial drive. Work hard and keep improving.

On the side of government, they should encourage artists by sponsorships, recognition of talents and creativity of art institutions for grooming young artists.

You spoke about your mum being an inspiration to you. Besides the usual mother-child love relationship, what special impact did your mum have on your career as a lawyer and as an artist?

Remember I said my dad (of blessed memory) didn’t want me to go close to art. I didn’t blame him. Truly, art isn’t well appreciated in Nigeria. However, my mum always found ways to support my art because she knew I love it. She would even go as far as buying art materials for me without my dad’s knowledge. She always told me to concentrate and finish my law program so that I could pursue art if that was what I wanted. And I did just that. She has always been there for me.

What were your parents’ occupations?

My dad was a Veterinary doctor while my mum is an accountant and a civil servant.

What about your husband?

He is Dr Cijeyu Ojong. It’s such a big blessing to have his support and the role he plays as my critic. He makes me keep striving toward perfection.

Is he a medical doctor?

No, he is in the academics.

Oh, you’re so blessed. Thanks a lot for your time.

God bless you, sir.

