I make music that will outlive me, my generation — Kaptain Kush

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the music industry keeps expanding and welcoming new acts that would stop at nothing to have their names and sounds registered on the minds of music lovers within and beyond the shores of Africa, one music artiste who is currently making waves by always putting his best foot forward is Lawrence Kingsley, who is otherwise known as Kaptain Kush.

With music influence from superstars like 2baba, Patoranking, Flavour and Phyno Wizkid, Davido and others, Kush, who is also a blogger, promoter and brand influencer, said he discovered his music talent early in life, influenced by his environment.

Kush said his vision has always been to make music that would touch lives in positive ways, create good vibes and put him in a comfortable place among his peers.

According to him, some of the songs he has released, which include Kush Song, Omalicha which featured Alaye Proof; I’m Gone, Follow me, Mama, Heart Robber and Limbo have proven that he is not a career that would fade off in a short time-

“It is a dream that would out last me and many generations from now. The plan is to keep taking it one step at a time as I continue to take my fans on a musical journey that would entertain and encourage them to always do good to one another. I would have released my latest EP but we had to halt its release due to the ravaging pandemic. As soon as things are back to normal, we are going to give our fans something unique”, he said

His Extended Play (EP), Love and Break Up (LAB) would have been released but the pandemic coronavirus forced the rapper to put it on hold.

VANGUARD

