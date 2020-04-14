Vanguard Logo

I killed CAC evangelist to have possession of money in her bank account ― Suspect

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A 34-year-old murder suspect, Abegunde Olaniyi has narrated how he killed an evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Imole, Agbeni, Ibadan, Oyo State with a wooden object and took possession of her bank account.

The suspect was among other suspects paraded by the Oyo State police command for alleged various crimes.

While speaking with newsmen at Eleyele, the state police headquarters, Ibadan, he said, he committed the heinous crime after he discovered that the deceased had over N2m in her bank account.

