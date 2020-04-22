I have not tested positive for COVID-19 – Ahmed Musa

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, on Wednesday dismissed claims that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Musa, who plays for Al-Nassr Football Club in Saudi Arabia, described the rumour as fake news on his verified Twitter handle.

He said: “Please, ignore any false news about me or my family testing positive to COVID-19.

“We are self-isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia, as the law stipulates.

“Stay safe! Maintain social distance.”

The Nigeria international also advised Nigerians to avoid fake news.

Saudi Arabia, where Musa plies his trade, has 12,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 114 deaths.

However, 1,812 patients have recovered from the disease. (NAN)

