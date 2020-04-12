I forgive those who lied against me – Soludo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – FORMER governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied against him in the last few days, apparently referring to the negative comments concerning the multimillion hospital project which he is executing in his home town, Isuofia, Aguata local government area of Anambra State in memory of his late mother.

An aide to one of the governorship aspirants for the 2021 election in Anambra State had alleged that Soludo received N2 billion from donors without executing the project.

It was, however, gathered that although many people, including politicians, made pledges towards building the hospital, 98 percent of the pledges were not redeemed. Despite that, some structures had been built at the site of the hospital, including the diagnostic center and the doctors’ quarters.

In his Easter message to the people of Anambra State, Soludo, who is also a governorship aspirant quoted Matthew 5:44, in the bible, which spoke on the need for people to love their enemies and pray for those who persecute them.

Vanguard Nigeria News

