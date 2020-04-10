Breaking News
I don’t want more money to coach Eagles —Rohr

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr, head coach of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, quarter-finals Nigeria press conference at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 09 July 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Gernot Rohr has said he will not be demanding for more money or additional bonuses, but rather a free hand to work for him to continue as Super Eagles coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to offer 66-year-old Rohr a new contract as his current deal will run out in June.

Rohr earns 45,000 Euros a month as Eagles coach. He first took charge of Nigeria in 2016 and he was handed a new two-year contract in 2018 after he qualified the country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Things could be very easy (for a new deal) because I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses or anything special. I just want to work freely,” he said in an instagram interview with Colin Udoh.

Continuing, the Franco-German coach said, ‘’personally, I received a few offers from other countries but I rejected them. I just want to take this team to the next AFCON and World Cup’’.

