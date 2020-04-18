Breaking News
Translate

I commiserate with presidency over death of Kyari — Oyetola

On 11:31 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okowa mourns Abba Kyari, says his death is a great loss to FG
Abba Kyari

Osun State Governor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commiserates with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

This he did on Social Media via his twitter page.

READ ALSO: Kyari gets private burial in Abuja

He said: “I commiserate with @Mbuhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. May Allah forgive Kyari’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. I pray Allah also grants Mr. President and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!