I commiserate with presidency over death of Kyari — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commiserates with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

This he did on Social Media via his twitter page.

He said: “I commiserate with @Mbuhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. May Allah forgive Kyari’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. I pray Allah also grants Mr. President and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

