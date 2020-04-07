Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus Pandemic

Adebanke Loveth Adebayo

Because the coronavirus contagion risk is new, and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding it, pregnant women worry about the dangers this virus might hold for themselves and for their developing babies.

They constantly worry about risks from infection for two humans at the same time.

One of the pregnant women I spoke with said, “I worry for two. What if I get it? How do I care for my unborn baby knowing fully well that my condition already limits the kind of medications that I can take if I need to?” This is a legitimate concern for every mother and their unborn child

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pregnancy changes a woman’s body, including decreasing immunity, which might make her prone to severe illnesses.

If a pregnant woman does become ill, there are two patients involved (mother and unborn child), making the situation even more complex.

There was a recent case of a newborn baby in London, England testing positive for the COVID-19 virus just hours after being born.

The baby’s mother also had the virus, and it is unclear if there may have been mother to child transplacental infection.

There is still no definitive answer as to whether a mother with the virus can transfer it to her child, although there is currently no evidence of the virus in breast milk.

Pregnant women are expected to take the same preventive precautions against the COVID-19 virus as other people, such as washing hands, avoiding touching their faces, practicing social distancing, staying away from sick people, and getting a flu shot.

Women should engage in other healthy lifestyle activities that can improve their immune systems, such as drinking water, eating fruits, getting daily doses of vitamin D and iron, and being sure to get sufficient sleep.

Hospitals are now restricting visitors to maternity wards to reduce the risk of infection for pregnant women.

The symptoms of COVID-19 among pregnant women with no comorbid conditions are expected to be mild and moderate, as is expected for women and men who are not pregnant.

Luckily, the CDC states that contacting the virus does not increase the risk of miscarriages or developmental complications that most pregnant women are concerned about, so women can worry less about issues related to miscarriages and birth complications.

If a pregnant woman suspects she has been exposed to the virus, she should immediately call National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), whether it be from specific symptoms or from contact with others who may be infected.

Going to the hospital is not the best first action for pregnant women to take because they can be exposed to others who may be infected.

If a pregnant woman is diagnosed with the virus, she should be quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.

Even though quarantine might be challenging for pregnant women with other kids to care for, women in this situation should reach out to their family, friends, colleagues, church members, for help.

If you know an infected pregnant woman or anyone else that is infected, please reach out to them to see how you can help them as they go through quarantine. It is important that we stand and work together as a community to beat the virus and save lives.

