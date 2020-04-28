How you can recover financially after COVID-19 crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many companies to close their doors and send employees home. If you lost your job due to coronavirus or just want to make extra money while you are social distancing at home, consider these ways to earn money from home.

As companies shift to an online-only presence, there are a number of remote work opportunities.

The Black Wall Street is here to guide and help you recover from an economic breakdown after COVID-19 crisis.

Did you know Artificial Intelligence can make money for you when you are sleeping?

Africa’s middle class is not looking for rice and beans but sustainable support from the coming effects of the COVID-19 economic downturn through the lockdown.

You buy a computer tablet with a down payment of $50, receive $100 per month through the BWS platform for 9months. This begins from the 90th day from of your down payment and the computer tablet will be shipped to your door after the 9th $100 payment.

Condition is you must submit video testimony to this project every month through the same BWS platform to continue withdrawing the monthly dividends.

Let Artificial Intelligence work for you in managing the sales of pro-development corporations bringing the returns to you.

Speak to a Black Wall Street Financial Administrator today. Very limited number of slots for the whole of Africa.

For more details contact: contact@developmentchannel.tv

