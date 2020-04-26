How Real & Davis is changing the fragrance of beauty

Kindly Share This Story:

Nothing brings to life a forgotten memory like fragrance. For Real & Davis, the quest to constantly preserve and recreate memories is what leads them to produce exquisite perfumes for men and women in their collection of high-quality fragrances.

The global cosmetics brand headquartered in Dubai with interests in Nigeria was created by the duo of Rachael and Davis Salisu.

According to Rachael, the CEO, she had always been in love with fragrance. “As a young girl, I became enamoured with my sisters’ seemingly never-ending collection of fragrances and instantly developed a passion for perfumes. Today, I celebrate the art-form of applying fragrances with people around the world, offering exquisite perfumes for men and women in Real & Davis’ debut collection of high-quality fragrances.

Among others, Real & Davis’ signature brand includes Ruby Oud for women, a fragrance that combines elegant floral scents with luscious notes of oud. The company’s fragrances are also a true embodiment of Rachael Salisu as a successful woman who has immersed herself in many cultures.

Some of the company’s other fragrance include Impress, an elegant scent with the captivating, floral tones of lavender; Topaz Oud and Loyalty.

Building on the success of the launch of Real & Davis, the company is now developing a new collection of fragrances and cosmetics to expand its frontiers.

With her degree in Business Management from the University of Jos, not only does Rachael have the business acumen to effectively manage the business side of Real & Davis, but she also possesses the grace and know-how to create and develop new and unique scents.

Her contribution and personal touch add great value to every process involved in making Real & Davis a successful business.

