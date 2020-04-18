How presidential aides announced death of Abba Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

Compiled by Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, was on the early morning of Saturday announced dead after he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Presidential Aides informed the nation of the unfaithful event through their social media pages. Below were how the presidency media aides announced the death on their Twitter pages:

Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Announcing Kyari’s demise, Adesina posted;

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.”

Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu is the Official Spokesperson (SSA, Media & Publicity) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Informing the public of Kyari’s death, Garba Shehu posted;

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad is the Personal Assistant on New Media to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

His tweet announcing Kyari’s death;

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, has died. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Allah ya jikan sa.”

