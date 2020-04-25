How police failed to stop herdsmen killing in Issele-Azagba, kidnap in Ibusa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South and Festus Ahon

IN two separate incidents of kidnap and killing of residents by herdsmen at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area and Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, this month, the family of one of the victims and a vigilante group contacted the Police and they refused to take action.

In one of the incidents at Ibusa, the police said it was late for them to visit the scene of crime, while in the second incident at Issele-Azagba, they said the vigilante group should handle the matter.

This fact came to light following Saturday Vanguard investigation, as suspected Fulani armed herdsmen continued their rampage, weekend, despite the lock-down order in the state over Covid-19 pandemic.

Saturday Vanguard also have it on good authority that among the gunmen that killed the Manager and Security Guard at a Poultry Farm in Issele-Azagba, Wednesday night, was one of the Fulani herdsmen that usually came to the farm to beg for water for his cattle and the deceased security guard knew some of them. This was largely the reason they shot him and the manager dead.

Meanwhile, a suspected Fulani herdsmen escaped with bullet wound, four days ago, when they encroached Azagba-Ogwashi to kidnap a woman in her house. This was after eating the sumptuous meal they forced her to prepare for them.

On the Issele-Azagba cold-blooded murder, our source, who preferred anonymity, said: “The manager of the poultry farm called an official of the community’s vigilante group and the vigilante alerted the Police Patrol team deployed in the area on phone.”

According to the source: “The police officers, when contacted, said they would not be able to go to the scene and asked the vigilante men to go ahead and do their job. By the time the vigilante group got there and called the manager to know where they should enter from, all the calls to his phone rang out.”

“The vigilante men finally entered the farm only to discover that he had been shot dead and that the security guard recognized some of the herdsmen, especially the one that always led others to the place to ask for water for their cattle. In fact, he asked him why he led his people to invade the poultry farm that ill-fated night.

“It was one of the workers, who climbed and hid in the ceiling while the operation by the herdsmen lasted that told the vigilante the full story of the invasion and killing,” our source disclosed.

A senior police officer told Saturday Vanguard yesterday: “The police patrol team did not have fuel in their vehicles, which was why they could not respond. There was a standing arrangement that the local government council would fuel their vehicles, but for some time now, the council is not fuelling the vehicles. That is what happened,” he said.

On the Ibusa case, which happened, April 8, when Lawrence Ojeashi was abducted, the son of another man that escaped abduction, Ejimogha, told Saturday Vanguard of how his son living in Asaba, raced to Ibusa in his car and went to the Ibusa Police Station to report that kidnappers were holding his parents and other family members hostage at their house in Admirality Neighbourhood Estate, Ibusa.

“The police asked him to make entry and after making entry, they refused to follow him to the house, saying it was late in the night and that he should inform the Ibusa vigilante group. The Ibusa vigilante group we contacted said they would not go since the police refused to perform their responsibility,” he asserted.

Regarding the herdsmen that escaped with bullet wound, Saturday Vanguard gathered that two of them gained entrance into the woman’s house at night in the community and as usual, ordered the victim to prepare food for them.

“After eating, they told her she was going with them and seized her, but unknown to them, calls had been made to the vigilante group at Azagba-Ogwashi, which contacted a member close to the house.

