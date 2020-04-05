How Nigerian Banks have fared in serving customers in COVID-19 era

Kindly Share This Story:

When President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 30 2020, in his much-anticipated nationwide broadcast declared total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja as a measure to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus disease [COVID-19] in the country, most Nigerians (particularly those in the affected states) panicked not knowing what lies ahead of them in the coming days as regards their banking needs.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Ministry of Finance quickly got the President to waive banking among other essential financial services from the lockdown, though still on a skeletal-mode.

As the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic fully unfolds, businesses, particularly the banking sector, have perfectly adjusted to ensure continued quality service delivery to their customers nationwide.

As the Banks face the litmus test of technology banking, some banks seem to be standing out of the crowd. At this point, Polaris Bank, Zenith, FCMB, Access Bank, GTBank, Ecobank and UBA are some of the banks helping customers weather the harsh realities of COVID-19.

Checks by our correspondents in some states not affected by the presidential lockdown orders like Ibrahim Taiwo Kano, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos, Orereowu, Ado Ekiti and Afikpo Road, Abakaliki could not but laud the professionalism and attention to details of Polaris Bank staffers.

One of the Polaris Bank’s staff who spoke on condition of anonymity explained that they were under strict instructions from the Bank’s management to follow all social distancing rule and impress it on customers to follow all guidelines of checking their temperature and ensure they use sanitizers provided before the gain entry into the ATM gallery or banking hall.

While maintaining the existing social distancing rule, customers are properly screened and asked to wash their hands or use sanitizers before gaining entrance into the banking halls visited. The banking halls are also properly spaced to avoid unnecessary body contacts. The ATM galleries are also well-spaced and customers are mandated to sanitize their hands before and after using the machines.

However, there were few exceptions of rowdy sessions seen at branches visited by our Correspondents in Sapon, Abeokuta, Fagbewesa, Osogbo, Oyemekun Road, Ondo, Tunga Junction, Minna Niger State where customers seem unruly in trying to access the ATMs as some of them obviously were in panic mode to make cash withdrawals not wanting to take chances on availability of cash or not, despite assurances being dished out by staffers of the banks seen at those branches urging calm.

A customer who identifies himself simply as Kabiru at Sapon branch of Polaris Bank said he was not sure if he would get cash if it was his turn from the ATM or not as he did not believe which explains his apprehension and wanting to jump the queue.

Our checks reveal that despite having over 62 of its selected branches open for in-house businesses between 9am – 1pm daily, the Polaris Bank and Access Bank are regularly dishing out communication to advise customers (particularly those in the lockdown states) to take advantage of their alternative channels that will remain open and effective 24/7 to manage transactions and ensure that the lock-down does not result in a breakdown.

Riding above COVID-12 to deliver service seems to be the new Mantra in Polaris. Thumbs up to the new way of business.

