How Abba Kyari was buried in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Body of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, arrive Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, set for burial. And as the body is being moved from the ambulance by NCDC staff, safety measures are being observed.

Hand gloves and sanitisers were being shared, as all cleaned their hands and wore gloves.

The SSA to the president, Garba Shehu, who was at the cemetery, said “Kyari’s death is devastating.”

Describing Kyari as a loyal staff, Shehu said “the funeral and burial are strictly private.”

He commended the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for making every arrangement for the burial.

Kindly Share This Story: