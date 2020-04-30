House of Oduduwa not at war over Moremi play —Ooni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday, dissociated the palace from any dispute over the streaming of a play tagged Moremi-the musical on YouTube.

A statement signed by the Ooni and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday said the house of Oduduwa has an understanding with Bolanle Austen-Peters of BPA production to create and produce the movie.

The monarch disclosed that the House of Oduduwa acknowledged the value BPA added to Yoruba culture, as well as it’s efforts to advance the race’s traditional heritage globally.

The statement reads: “The House of Oduduwa completely dissociates itself from all unauthorised statements purportedly issued on behalf of the House of Oduduwa seeking to condemn the streaming of the play or seeking court redress.

“Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters (She is a Princess indeed from Awujale Royal Dynasty, Ijebu-Ode) (née Afe Babalola, one of the most respected families in the entire house of Oduduwa) is a daughter of Oduduwa and as such we cannot be in dispute with her, more so that the House of Oduduwa had a fruitful working relationship with her in creating and producing the very successful Moremi the Musical.

“As the cultural custodian of Moremi story/heritage, the House of Oduduwa is happy for as many productions of the story of Moremi Ajasoro, the legendary heroine from Ile-Ife as possible.

“Detractors of any sort, kindly stay off this matter and let us all focus to develop the real heritage of our ancestors.”

“Princess Ronke Ademiluyi is a princess from the source and a descendant of Oduduwa who is the ambassador to QMA initiatives.

“We recognise the value that Mrs. Austen-Peters has brought to the cultural space in Nigeria, especially in Yorubaland, and we look forward to constantly working with her in the future to continue to propagate the advancement of culture, tradition and heritage of the entire Yoruba race.”

“The House of Oduduwa also recognises the impact Princess Ronke Ademiluyi has made in the fashion/culture industry space and also working along with the expertise of Mrs. Bolanle Austin Peters to bring this outstanding theatre to the public space with the great assistance of Chief Mrs. Funsho Amosun The Moremi of the entire race herself.

