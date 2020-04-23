Host communities pledge support for School of Medical Laboratory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

HOST and surrounding communities of the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Jos have pledged support for the management of the institution to enable it achieve the purpose for which it was established.

The communities also commended the management of the institution led by Dr. Sunday Etukudoh for the corporate social responsibility carried out in their communities and appealed to members of the National Assembly from the state to channel their constituency projects fund to the completion of the outstanding infrastructure in the institution given the dwindling funding of capital projects from the federal government.

The people under the aegis of Concerned Plateau State Youths in a statement signed by James Adams noted that the institution had contributed immensely towards the development of Plateau State and called for sustained efforts from all stakeholders for continued progress.

The statement read, “We wish to reiterate that the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Jos under the leadership of Dr. Sunday Etukudoh has witnessed tremendous progress in terms of infrastructure and manpower development.

“The institution has since moved to its permanent site, staff recruitment conducted according to the federal character guidelines, host and surrounding communities have equally benefited from the corporate social responsibility therefore, any malicious publication or petition against the Provost should stop forthwith.”

It added, “We the Concerned Plateau Youths appeal to our Honourable Members of the House of Representatives and Distinguished Senators to channel their constituency projects fund to the completion of the outstanding infrastructure in the institution given the dwindling funding of capital projects from the government.

“We also call on all Plateau State citizens to accord the Provost/CEO the necessary support and pray for him to achieve more.”

