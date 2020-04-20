Herdsmen strike in Delta, abduct Anglican priest, wife, children, one other

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NINE days after a Celestial Church Pastor was killed at Ibusa, near Asaba, suspected herdsmen, weekend, kidnapped an Anglican Priest, Revd. Anthony Oyi, his wife, his children and one of his friends at Issele-Mkpitime, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The priest, who resides at Oko-Ogbele and a native of Issele-Mkpitime, had gone to farm with his family from where they were abducted by the herdsmen.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, however, disclosed that the wife and children have been released by the hoodlums with a mandate to go get money for the release of the cleric and his friend.

The source said the vigilante group at Issele-Uku and Issele-Mkpitime had been alerted, adding that the vigilante group and the Police were already combing the bush in search of the two men.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the Police had launched a search party to rescue the victims unhurt.

