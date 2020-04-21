Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Anglican Priest, Revd Anthony Oyi, kidnapped last weekend by suspected herdsmen on his farm at Issele-Mkpitime, Aniocha North Local Government area, Delta State, has been released with his friend after the payment of N600,000 ransom.

The suspected herdsmen, who kidnapped Oyi, his wife, children and one of his friends last Saturday, had released the wife and the children same day with the mandate to go get money for the release of the Priest and his friend.

The Councilor representing Issele-Mpitime/Issele-Azagba in the Aniocha North Local Government Council, Mr Emmanuel Ikenwa, who confirmed the release of the Priest and his friend, said they were released after meeting the demand of their abductors.

Ikenwa, one of those who facilitated the release of the Clergy and his friend, confirmed that ransom was paid but declined comments on how much was paid for their release.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the sum of #600,000 was paid as ransom before the Priest and his friend were released by the hoodlums.

Confirming the release of the Priest, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeye, said that Revd Anthony Oyi regained freedom Sunday evening.

Onovwakpoyeye said the Police was still on the trail of the suspected herdsmen, expressing optimism that the suspected kidnappers would be apprehended and brought to book.

