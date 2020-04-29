Health workers call for intensified sensitisation of rural dwellers to COVID-19 issues

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Kaduna-based health workers on Wednesday urged the state government to intensify sensitisation efforts in rural communities to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Speaking with Newsmen Hajiya Zainab Yusuf, a nurse at Romi Primary Healthcare Centre, said the state government should extend its fight against the virus beyond the urban areas as residents of far-flung communities were more at risk of getting infected.

She said that sensitisation of rural dwellers to the dangers of COVID-19/safety guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation was very necessary because of the low level awareness about the disease among residents of such areas.

According to her, the sensitisation campaign should be centred around the practice of personal and environmental hygiene generally, as well as the adherence to social distancing.

Yusuf further said that enlightenment on the use of clean water would help curtail the spread of the virus in the rural communities.

Another nurse, Blessing Daniel, of Kudenden Primary Healthcare Centre, said many rural dwellers did not know the damage the coronavirus could do as they did not believe it existed.

According to her, it is the responsibility of state governments to intensify sensitisation in rural communities, in order to make sure that people get more educated about the virus and how they can safeguard their health.

She said that most rural areas had less capacity to cope with the impact of the virus as they could not afford medical care.

She added that the government should also be able to provide relief materials and support to rural communities so that they would know the risks involved.

“Lack of access to clean water is a problem in some rural area. So, hand washing is another issue, And that is why the government should offer their support to them,” she said.

Earlier, Miracle Joseph a nurse at Narayi Primary Healthcare Centre, said that poor rural households had less capacity to cope economically with the consequences of an outbreak hence the need for sensitisation of communities.

According to Jospeh, the rural areas need to be educated and enlightened about COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus to the grassroots.

“They should be sensitised by informing and advising them to practice the safe guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to provide them with sanitary items in order to save their lives and the lives of others.

“It is very important to educate them on regular washing of hands with clean water and soap, use of hand sanitisers, coughing into tissue paper, and proper disposal of used materials,” she said.

