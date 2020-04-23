Half of resources committed to COVID-19 can eradicate malaria in Africa — Nwoko

Kindly Share This Story:

Seeks partnership from govts, others to fund research grant for malaria vaccines

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Billionaire businessman and Founder of Ned Nwoko Foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko, has said malaria would be a thing of the past if half of the resources being channelled to fighting coronavirus in Africa could also be injected into the fight against malaria.

Nwoko, who noted that malaria was still a dreaded disease with a high fatality rate not only in Nigeria but also Africa as a whole, challenged governments, private individuals, organisations and donor agencies to assist by funding a research grant for malaria vaccines in five African higher institutions.

The philanthropist, in a statement Wednesday, to mark the 2020 World Malaria Day, insisted that, “The success stories and commitment of the nation-states particularly the white world in the fight against COVID-19 so far have all proved that the Malaria pandemic which is considered more of a black man’s illness with a worrisome percent of fatality rate particularly in Africa and Nigeria can be a thing of the past if half of the urgent and financial resources put into the fight against the recent attack of COVID -19 is similarly given to the fight against malaria pandemic.”

“In line with the above and on the occasion of the commemoration of the year 2020 World Malaria Day, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation for Malaria Eradication in Africa wishes to enjoin all relevant stakeholders in the government, private individuals, the organized private sector, non-governmental organizations/donor agencies, etc to team up and share in the vision and mission of the eradication of malaria in Africa starting with Nigeria through Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project approach by funding research grants ($750,000) for Malaria vaccine in five higher institutions in Africa, the fumigation of the entire country and environmental cleanup,” he said in the statement he personality authored.

The statement read in full: “The Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project shares in sympathy and empathy, and wishes to commemorate with all victims of malaria in Africa and Nigeria on the occasion of the year 2020 World Malaria Day

” Malaria is a leading cause of death among low -income countries and indeed remains one of the major public health threats to human existence in Africa.

” Africa accounts for 91% of all malaria deaths and with an estimated 57.5million cases and 225,000 deaths per year.

“Nigeria accounts for 27% of the total African malaria burden. Within Nigeria, malaria is a major cause of illness, deaths, poverty, and a significant drain on the economy and well being of the Nation.

“It is estimated that 50% of Nigeria’s adult population will have at least one episode of malaria each year and children under five will have 2-4 attacks annually.

“Children under the five and pregnant women are lost at risk for malaria-related morbidity and mortality, with 11% of maternal and 20% of under-five deaths attributed to malaria. The poorer and more rural population are also at greater risk, with malaria prevalence higher among the lowest wealth quintile(42.9% vs 4.4% among highest quintile ) and among rural populations (35.6% vs 11.5% among the urban population)

“The treatment and fight against malaria in Africa and Nigeria from both the private and public sectors have been substantial.

“However, recent studies and statistics on the increasing ravaging effect of the pandemic on human existence have imperatively confirmed the urgent attention to rejig both private and public stakeholders’ commitment to ending the malaria scourge in Africa starting with Nigeria.

“The success stories and commitment of the nation-states particularly the white world in the fight against COVID-19 so far have all proved that the Malaria pandemic which is considered more of a black man’s illness with a worrisome percent of fatality rate particularly in Africa and Nigeria can be a thing of the past if half of the urgent and financial resources put into the fight against the recent attack of COVID -19 is similarly given to the fight against malaria pandemic.

“In line with the above and on the occasion of the commemoration of the year 2020 World Malaria Day, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation for Malaria Eradication in Africa wishes to enjoin all relevant stakeholders in the government, private individuals, the organized private sector, non-governmental organizations/donor agencies, etc to team up and share in the vision and mission of the eradication of malaria in Africa starting with Nigeria through Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project approach by funding research grants ($750,000) for Malaria vaccine in five higher institutions in Africa, the fumigation of the entire country and environmental cleanup.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: