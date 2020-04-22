Hadarin Daji: 4 soldiers, 21 bandits die in firefight in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In furtherance of the battle to get rid of the North West of armed bandits, the military said on Wednesday that four soldiers were killed while 21 armed bandits met their Waterloo during a firefight confrontation at the notorious Zurmi forest in Zamfara state.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations while giving details said, “Gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji engaged a large number of bandits on 20 April 2020 at Zurmi in Zurumi LGA of Zamfara State.

“After a fierce encounter, twenty-one (21) bandits were neutralized and Four (4) of our troops paid the supreme price.

ALSO READ: Military airstrikes neutralize many bandits in Maguga area of Katsina

“Exploitation in progress and more details will follow.

“Meanwhile the troops in high morale, have commenced aggresive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence building among the locals.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria requests the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the Country of the criminal elements.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: