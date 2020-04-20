Gunmen storm palace, abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Pankwal Bogghom, Traditional Chief of the Bogghom people in Kanam local government area of Plateau State, HRH Shehu Usman has been abducted from his palace in Kanam.

The Traditional ruler was forcefully taken by armed men in the early hours of Monday. While no member of his immediate family was injured, a staff in the palace was said to have been badly injured by the intruders.

The Executive Chairman of Kanam Local Government Council, Wokdung Abbas who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on phone said he got a distress call in the night about the incident and was heading to the palace this morning to see things for himself and get the full details of what transpired.

He said, “I received a distress call by 1am that some men of the underworld attacked the palace of Pankwal, got into his house, abducted and whisked him away to an unknown destination. The security has been briefed, the Governor has been briefed and the State apparatus is on the matter. No member of his family was hurt but someone was injured when the men were on their way out. I’m on my way to the house, once I’m done, I’ll get back to you.”

The Chairman called for security to be beefed up in the Local government and appealed to residents to remain calm as efforts are being made to rescue the abducted monarch and prayed for his safety.

The royal father is in his 80s and had been on the stool of his forebears for over five decades.

