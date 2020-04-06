Gunmen kill Policeman, cart away rifle in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Gunmen, at the weekend, killed a police Inspector attached to the Abia State Police Command headquarters, Umuahia.

Police sources told Vanguard that the gunmen had waylaid the policeman, identified as the Inspector Amadi Kingdom, at about 5 am, as he was on his way from night duty in one of the state High Court

Judge’s residence.

Also read:

The gunmen were said to have shot the officer in the stomach and he died instantly, as they made away with his rifle.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, who confirmed the incident, explained that the deceased was on his way to the office to return the rifle with which he went for an official

duty.

“On getting to a place called Ochendu bye-pass junction, unknown to the officer, some gunmen who laid an ambush, shot and killed him and also took away the officer’s rifle and fled,” he said.

Okon assured that the command has swung into action and won’t leave any stone unturned to apprehend the hoodlums, recover the rifle and prosecute them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: