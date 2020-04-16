Gunmen kill 9, including children, pregnant woman in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Jos—No fewer than nine persons mostly children and a pregnant woman have been killed at the Hura community, Maiyanga in Kwall district of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

They were killed on Tuesday night by suspected herdsmen.

According to the residents of the community, the suspected herdsmen, speaking Fulfulde allegedly invaded their community when they were preparing to retire to bed.

Apart from the dead, houses and yam barns were also razed in the attack coming at the time the state was in total lockdown.

The State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Uba, confirmed the development saying, “Unknown gunmen attacked Hura village in Kwall district. As a result nine persons were killed and 22 houses, two motorcycle and two generators were burnt.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately visited the Community along with some very senior officers of the Command. More men have been deployed to the area to ensure that the community is peaceful and calm. The Command kindly solicits for useful information from members of the public to assist the police in arresting the pepatrators of this act.”

Recall that on April 8, 2020, armed assailants killed four persons including a newly ordained Pastor of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Pastor Matthew Tagwai, in Ngbra-Zongo village.

Earlier, on 31st of March 2020, three persons including a pregnant woman were killed in Ncha village.

The next day, April 1,, 2020, three other persons were killed in neighbouring Nkiedow-hro village and seven persons killed in Hukke village.

These villages are in the Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local government area.

The Paramount Chief of the Chiefdom, His Royal Highness, Ronku Aka, while lamenting the killings, said, “We are facing two monumental killers – killer herdsmen and coronavirus. We are asked to stay at home to be safe from coronavirus, but we are still being killed by herdsmen. This makes us endangered species in every respect.”

