Group urges FG to release budgetary provisions for NDDC

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Federal government has been urged to release the budgetary provision for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to achieve its set mandate to tackle matters of underdevelopment in the region.

National Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Campaign for Development Network, Mr Fullpower Bussa in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, said the new leadership of the commission had capacity to make positive impact in the region.

Bussa who is a frontline Niger Delta activist said the federal government should ensure the Interim Management committee it put in place for the commission got all the financial support needed to succeed.

Continuing, he further lauded the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his firm commitment to development of the Niger Delta region, saying stakeholders in the region should rally round him to achieve his lofty dreams for the region.

“Some of those cooking all kind of lies against the Hon Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio should know that elections are over, this is the time to drop political sentiment and encourage him to succeed. “, he said.

“Chief Akpabio is very focused on developing the region , this is not the time to distract him . “, he added.

