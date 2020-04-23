Group to Pondei: Akpabio’s illegality is what is jeopardizing NDDC audit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Niger Delta Frontline Coalition, NDFC, has reacted to claims by the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei that intimidation can’t stop the forensic audit of the commission.

The group while reacting to the position of the NDDC boss, said contrary to his position on the audit of the commission’s books, the “illegality of the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio foisted on the people of the region, is what is jeopardizing the audit of the commission.”

The group in a statement yesterday, recalled the claims of Chief Akpabio during the inauguration of the NDDC Interim Management Committee, IMC that the audit of the commission will last for six months beginning from October 2019 adding that it is already seven months after, yet the IMC is yet to commence its audit.

National coordinator of the group, Ofonime Akpanikon in the statement, stressed that the people of the Niger Delta will not stomach what he described as “the gross illegality that Akpabio has foisted on the NDDC,” saying, “We will continue to expose him for his lies and manipulations.”

He said: “Nigerians will recall that the minister had stated when the illegal IMC was appointed that the audit will last six months beginning from their appointment in October 2019. It is already seven months since the IMC was appointed and the audit we are being told will now begin and last an additional nine months.

“We cringe to believe that the Buhari administration and its famed anti-corruption toga will fall to the wimps of the minister into allowing that illegality to become the new normal in the agency in utter disregard for the NDDC act.

“We consider this an insult to the intelligence of the people of the Niger Delta region and total disdain for the law and due process. What this means, if this illegality is allowed to continue, is that Akpabio would have run the NDDC like a sole proprietorship, along with superintending over its annual budget of over N300 billion. In effect, several billions of naira has been put in the hands of IMC to spend under the supervision of Akpabio.

“By his selfish actions, he has risked the reputation of the NDDC further and jeopardized even the audit as contemplated because at least four legal actions have been instituted in federal courts by indigenes and activist groups in the Niger Delta to declare the constitution of IMC illegal and all its activities since it was constituted.

“Not only that, other actions are pending in court challenging the inchoate manner in which the institutions provided for in the NDDC Act of 2000 (as amended) have been set up under the minister.

“The Akpabio IMC is illegal and has no place in the NDDC act, which only provides for a governing board nominated by the President in line with set conditions and approved by the National Assembly.

“These have grave implications for the NDDC as an institution because a situation where a government or appointee can at their whim decide to set aside the law setting up agencies is not only a fundamental corruptive breach of due process but one that opens up the channels of manipulation and corruption.

“We are aware that since Niger Delta groups and citizens began to raise questions on his motives, Akpabio has tuned up his propaganda machine to give the impression that he is going ahead with the audit as ordered by President Buhari, which he had conveniently ignored, while chasing contract payment in the agency for his cronies. Yet this is a step too little too late and designed to mask his real intentions.”

