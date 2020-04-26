Breaking News
Group hails Uzamere appointment as Chief of Staff to Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki

The HeartBeat Professionals Association has commended  Governor Godwin Obaseki for appointing Osaze Ethan Uzamereas as his new chief of Staff while congratulating Osaze Ethan Uzamere on his appointment.

 

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mr. Osagie Otokhagha said “we thank his Excellency, Godwin Obaseki the Executive Governor of Edo State for his all-inclusive governance especially with the millennial generation, which has made the State grow tremendously.

“We wish Osaze Ethan Uzamere many more accomplishments as he represents the youth in the governance of our great state” he added.

