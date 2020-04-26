Group felicitates Olorogun Dafe Dandolor

Kindly Share This Story:

The management and Staff of Dan Dolor group of companies have congratulated the Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Olorogun Dafe Dandolor on the occasion of his birthday.

The management in a congratulatory message said ” we are indeed grateful to God Almighty for the continuous wisdom, direction, and sound health He has blessed you with over the years.

READ ALSO:

“As a boss, you have guided us on each step of the way.

“We wish you nothing but fulfillment and happiness on this day”.

Kindly Share This Story: