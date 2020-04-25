Group accused Ibrahim lamorde of allegedly interfering with investigations

Kindly Share This Story:

…wants him disciplined

A socio-political group “National Coalition Against Abuse of Office” (NCAAO) has asked the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to urgently and immediately call the AIG Ibrahim Lamorde to order for allegedly interfering with investigations and obstructing the discharge of a lawful instrument of court because of certain interest bringing to ridicule the sterling reputation of the Nigerian Police force and the critical office he occupies.

According to the group’s National Coordinator, Walid Ahmed, AIG Lamorde, has disappointed those who had always thought he was a great cop and an incorrigible crime fighter by allegedly sheltering a known blackmailer.

“About two weeks ago, an alleged known blackmailer and an inveterate social climber, Blessing Ossom made some exceedingly wild and slanderous accusation against important citizens of Akwa Ibom State. She knew what she said was false and highly libellous, yet she went ahead to publish on her Facebook page the deeply slanderous materials against key persons in the State. Legal procedures were put in process and she was ordered arrested.

It was at this point that AIG Lamorde who it is alleged to be close family friend stepped in and allegedly obstructed investigations.

Investigators that were sent to Abuja to get to the root of the case were allegedly ordered out of Abuja on the alleged instruction from above.

The powers shielding Blessing Ossom has been heard boasting that no Jupiter can cause Ms Ossom to be arrested. We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to immediately call AIG Lamorde to order and ask him to allow proper investigations to be conducted on the slanderous and libellous accusation and blackmailed the woman caused on the sterling reputation of the people she had slandered. In an era where our dear President Buhari has made corruption in high places a major element of his governing agenda, AIG Lamorde should not cast a dark pall on the great work the President has been doing” the statement added.

