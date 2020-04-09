Grandfather, 101, beats coronavirus after two weeks battle

Kindly Share This Story:

A 101-year-old grandfather has become the oldest person in the country to beat coronavirus after a two-week battle with the deadly illness.

Keith Watson, who was being treated at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire, was discharged earlier today.

It comes as the latest figures show there are currently 65,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with a death toll of 7,978.

The Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust shared a picture on Facebook which showed Keith giving a thumbs up surrounded by smiling nurses.

It was posted alongside the caption: ‘This is Keith, he’s 101 years old.

‘He went home today after beating coronavirus.

‘Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks!’

Keith’s grandson, Benjamin Watson, later shared the post to his own social media and said: ‘My wonderful Grandad at 101 contracting coronavirus and beating it. What an absolute trooper!

‘Thank you to everyone at the NHS. Can’t wait to see him when this is all over x’.

Elderly people are among the worst affected by the outbreak with 27 per cent of over-80s needing hospital treatment.

Rita Reynolds, 99, from the Isle of Man, was previously believed to be the UK’s oldest person to recover from Covid-19.

Luke Serrell, a volunteer ambulance driver who took Keith home, told The Sun: ‘I volunteered to transport positive patients in our ambulance as there is a lot that are beating the virus and want to go home.’

‘I feel honoured to be doing this as there is so much going on and it is great seeing the survivors of Covid-19 especially Keith as he is 101 and he is such a great bloke to chat to.

‘It is scary times but I’m proud to be on the front line helping.’

Source: Daily Mail

Vanguard Nigeria News

