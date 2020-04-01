Graduate-turned crayfish seller excited over Princewill’s Trust’s N100,000 lifeline

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A Theatre Arts graduate from the Imo State University, Miss Nneoma Uzoka, has emerged winner of the March 2020 edition of the “Help the Hard Worker” monthly competition by a non-governmental organisation, Princewill’s Trust for entrepreneurs, youths and residents of Rivers State, who are engaged in micro-business ventures or other menial work in the state.

Miss Nneoma, an indigene of Imo State, who sells crayfish in the popular weekly Oil Mill Market and Aluu Boundary Market, was declared the winner, followed by Miss Chioma Amuzie and Florence Martins, who came in second and third, respectively, in the competition that had over 5,000 contestants.

Confirming the receipt of an online transfer of the cash prize of N100,000 via a telephone conversation, Nneoma said she was excited and grateful, adding that the money would go a long way in expanding her business.

The Imo State-born Theatre Arts graduate turned crayfish seller further noted that she intends to invest the prize money in her business as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic blows over.

Miss Nneoma also used the opportunity to call on hardworking and enterprising youths in the state to take advantage of the platform provided by the Princewill’s Trust to apply as they may emerge winners too someday.

Speaking on behalf of the Princewill’s Trust, Ikem Anthony congratulated the winner and called on the public to stay safe and stay at home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently on the rise in the state.

Founder of the Trust, Prince Tonye Princewill, urged Miss Nneoma to use the money well and not to see it as a windfall to solve other issues.

On the current lockdown by the Federal Government and some state governors, Princewill said: “Considering what we are going through, I think it is pertinent to use this medium to appeal to every one of us to start the victory march against the COVID-19 virus from within. Each of us must play our part. My health is your health and vice versa. We are all inter-connected.

“What we have learned from the rest of the world tells us that one person carrying the virus can infect several people before that one person can even display any symptoms. So self-isolation, social distancing and very good hygiene will make a very very big difference. The best advice from me to you is to stay home, avoid going out and lie low unless you have a critical reason not to.

“Follow the advice of the government and the healthcare professionals and please please please, do not gamble with your life. You only have one. What you are looking for outside could kill you or someone close to you.

“Here in Princewill’s Trust, we and the team have had to make changes to our laid down processes to protect our team and the wider community in which we operate.

“The first is we have had to do electronic transfers and present prizes virtually, so as to protect lives. The second is we will postpone the Help a Hardworker competition until full freedom of movement has been restored.

“Our inability to fully vet nominees means that it would be impossible to carry on in its current format. We will use this period to refocus on awareness and reorientation with a focus on positive messaging.”

