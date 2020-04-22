Governor Wike distributes foodstuffs to the People of Omuma LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday distributed foodstuffs to the less privileged people of Omuma Local Area.

Governor Wike who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State Palliatives Committee, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that the palliatives were meant for all less privileged people of the area, irrespective of their political party or association.

He said: “These foodstuffs and other palliatives measures have been put in place for the good of Rivers State, especially those who are less privileged.

“It is not meant for any political party. It is meant for all Rivers people and it is a means of the State Government to support in this very difficult time.”

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Palliatives Committee has been expanded to include journalists and the civil society to address issues of complaints by members of the public.

He charged the ward distribution committees to ensure no section of the Local Government Area is left out in the sharing of the palliatives.

Governor Wike commended the people of Omuma Local Government Area for cooperating with his administration to ensure that coronavirus is checked in all parts of the State.

Paramount Ruler of Omuma, Eze Oyenkachi Amaonwu said that Governor Wike has always proved himself to be a caring and proactive leader.

Member of the State House of Assembly representing Omuma State Constituency, Kelechi Nwogu said Omuma people are happy with Governor Wike for reaching out to them as the entire state struggles to defeat coronavirus.

Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Christian Nwaiwu thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to the welfare of the less privileged across the state.

Chief Godspower Egbegbu ( Ward 2) assured that the committees will work towards a diligent distribution of the foodstuffs provided by the State Government.

Ogechukwu Nicholas (Ward 3), Chief Ones Ndukwu (Ward 6) , Hon Obasi Uchechukwu

(Ward 8) and Nwogu Godfrey (Ward 9) said they will live up to their responsibilities by implementing the directive of Governor Wike.

vanguard

