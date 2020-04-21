Governor Ayade appoints SA on Groundnut Oil Factory, 426 others

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the appointment of 427 new aides.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, announced this in a statement on Monday, stating that the appointees include chairmen, members of boards of agencies, and special assistants.

One of the appointees is a Special Assistant on Groundnut Oil Factory.

According to Ita “there’s nothing wrong with that given that we’re building a groundnut oil factory. Besides, it is the duty of the government to create jobs for its citizens.

“The governor has said repeatedly that he only needs about five percent of his appointees. So he deliberately creates these jobs to put food on the table, so as to reduce social tension.”

In January 2020, the governor approved the appointment of 90 aides, bringing the total number of his aides to about 517.

Vanguard

