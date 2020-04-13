GOV POLL: Ondo PDP Forum alleges bias over Olafeso’s ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Peoples Democratic Party Solidarity Forum in Ondo State, weekend, accused the national secretariat of backing the multiple ambitions of the National Vice Chairman of the party (South West), Eddy Olafeso.

In a statement by coordinator of the forum, Yemi Aromolaran said that Olafeso, a governorship aspirant of the party, could not remain as the national officer and determine the fate of other governorship aspirants.

Aromolaran said: “Doesn’t the National Vice Chairman/governorship aspirant feel any moral burden sitting down to fashion out rules that will guide the conduct of the congresses of those who would determine his fate during the coming governorship primary?

“How does he want other aspirants to feel now that their respective fate is to be determined by a co-aspirant, would he consider the situation fair if it was the other way?.

“Wouldn’t it be right for him to resign his position and stop being a judge in his own case as a confidence building measure and as a means to show to all aspirants and Party faithful that a level playing field would be provided for all?”

READ ALSO:

Aromolaran also accused “the National Secretariat of the party of deliberate bias towards the National Vice Chairman without recourse to the principles of justice and fairness.

“Such an action will definitely send the wrong signals to party faithful, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the unity of the party becomes nonnegotiable.”

He, however, threatened “to mobilize members of the party in the state against the injustices he perceived against the people.”

But responding, the party’s South west Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka, said that the group “knows little or nothing about the guidelines of the party.”

Fadaka said: “There is nothing that precludes anyone in the party to have multiple ambitions.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: