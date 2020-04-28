Gov Emmanuel Constitutes Akwa Ibom post covid-19 Economic Re-Construction Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Udom Emmanuel has constituted a 20-man committee to consider effects of a covid-19 pandemic on the state economy and fashion a way out of expected economic doldrum which may follow.

Constitution of the committee, called Post Covid-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee, was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, dated April 28, 2020, and made available to the Guide Newspapers.

It read in parts, “current economic challenges, occasioned by COVID-19, have thrown an inexorable necessity on us as a people and Akwa Ibom State has risen to this

challenge.

“To this end, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed that a POST-COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION COMMITTEE be constituted of the following eminent persons”.

Those on the committee include Prof. Akpan H. Ekpo, Former DG of West African Institute For Financial & Economic Management as chairman and Prof. Emmanuel Onwioduokit, Head of Department of Economics, University of Uyo, as Secretary.

Other members include Mary Uduk, Ag DG, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); Prince Bassey Sampson Inwang, President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom Chapter; Pastor Samuel Archibont, League of Akwa Ibom Business Association (LABUSA) and Mr Lordswill Umani, President, Akwa Ibom Business Community (AIBC).

Others are Sir Effiong Afiakurue, Former Executive Director, NCDMBChairman/CEO of Rootcare Pharmacy; Obong Nseyen Ebong, President, Uyo Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines & Agriculture (UYOCCIMA); Mr. Udom Inoyo, Executive Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil; Sir Inyang Inyang, Managing Consultant, NobleHouse Consulting and Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, Institue for National Transformation.

Also on the committee are Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Technologies; Mr. Hilary Akpan, Executive Director, NNPC/NAPIM; Hon. Ime Uwah, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing & Brand Management; Pastor Umo Eno, Executive Director, Agricultural Investments (AKICORP), Dr. Glory Edet, Hon. Commissioner for Agric & Women Affairs; Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, Hon. Commissioner for Works; Mr. Akan Okon, Hon. Commissioner for Economic Development & Ibom Deep Sea Port; Mr. Linus Nkan, Hon. Commissioner for Finance and Prince Ukpong Akpabio and Hon. Commissioner for Trade & Investment

The statement reveals that the Committee will be inaugurated at 12 noon on 1 May 2020.

