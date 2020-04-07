Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Turkey-based Nigerian supermodel, Omotolani Victoria Enwereji, popularly known as Tolani Enwereji, has said one of the secrets of becoming a successful supermodel is confidence and good charisma.

The chocolate beauty said this while encouraging young Nigerians, who might want to build up a career in modelling.

In her words, “good look or good body is not enough, to guarantee your success in the industry. I want them to know this: the secret to modelling is not just about your looks or body, it is your confidence and charisma that attracts the big fish. So be positive and energetic.

“Stay true to yourself and career. Don’t let anyone make you feel less of yourself. Be proud of your skin colour and you’ll get to the top.

“Slow and steady, we are all going to get there.”

The Abia State-born model also spoke on what she thinks about the Nigerian modelling industry and the top supermodel that inspires her.

According to Tolani Enwereji, “I think Nigerian modelling industry is a broad fashion continent underestimated. I mean there are so many international record-breaking models from Nigeria.

“But we are yet to acknowledge that professionally.

“Within the next few years, the Nigeria modelling industry will be recognised globally as a force to reckon with, as long as we have people ready to put in the work.

“As for those that inspire me, I will say Gigi and Bella Hadid, Leomie Anderson, Adut Akech.”

On her relationship status and what she would love to change about herself, she said: “I am definitely single but not searching.

“I want to focus more on myself and my career. I wanna be independent before letting a partner into my life.

“I do not know; I’m quite content with myself and I believe I am a work in progress. Besides, why would anyone want to change something about themselves?” Tolani wondered.

Born in the 1990s, Tolani started her modelling career by participating in a beauty pageant, where she emerged the Miss Independence for Peace Nigeria.

Having started her career locally, the ex-beauty queen took a bold step by taking her brand to the global level.

She’s worked with various renowned fashion brands and graced the runway with her peers at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Istanbul, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, Splash Fashion, Arab Fashion Week, Accra Fashion Week and so on.

She has also worked with world-famous brands such as Fenty Beauty, Ysl Beauty, Splash, Rami Kadi, Amato and featured in several Vogue magazines in France, Germany, Mexico and Spain.

The 22-year-old Tolani, who is now based in Turkey and works with one of the top modelling agencies in the country, decided to give back to the society that supported her from the start by donating part of her proceeds to various charity homes in Nigeria.

Also, she launched her own clothing line, “The Brand Definition.” She is also into agriculture, where she provides food items to the less-privileged Nigerians.

Vanguard

