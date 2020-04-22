God’s plan is bigger than your mistakes — Funke Akindele

Kindly Share This Story:

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress, has broken silence about her ordeals with police authorities over social distancing directives on COVID-19, saying God’s plan is bigger than one’s mistakes.

The movie star, 42, was sentenced to 14-day community service and N100,000 fine after she violated the Lagos government’s directive towards containing the virus’ spread.

Taking to her Instagram handle, yesterday, just after she admitted having learned her lesson, Akindele shared pictures of herself with the caption “God’s plan is bigger than your mistakes.”

READ ALSO:

In the wake of the controversies that had trailed Akindele’s house party, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had denied engaging her as a brand ambassador for its response campaigns.

Dettol, an antiseptic firm that had initiated a contract with Akindele in 2019, however, stated that it had partnered NCDC to raise awareness on hygiene and healthy living.

Although it remained unclear if Dettol later withdrew the ambassadorial duties from Akindele, Toyin Abraham would later team up with NCDC in a partnership that raised questions among fans.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: