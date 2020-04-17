Giwa locals rescue 10 women from bandits in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…3 nursing mothers abducted

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Locals in Karaukarau village of Giwa Local government Area, Kaduna State have appealed to the authorities to help secure the release of 3 nursing mothers allegedly abducted by gunmen.

Muhammadu Sani Bakale, a community leader in the Kaduna affected area, told journalists on phone that the gunmen (bandits) stormed the community on bikes and abducted 13 women including nursing mothers during a wedding ceremony.

Speaking in Hausa, he said “because of the curfew imposed on the state, the bandits were looking for soft targets in villages to get food. They came Tuesday afternoon and unleashed violence while our people, mostly women were celebrating a wedding that took place,” he said.

“But when the locals came out in numbers and took arms against the bandits,10 women were rescued. Sadly, they ran away with 3 nursing mothers,” he said.

But the State Police’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the police were yet to get the details of the abduction.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

