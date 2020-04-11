Girls4Tech: We Want Women Building the Products of the Future — Ifeoma Dozie

Kindly Share This Story:

An alumnus of King’s College London where she bagged a Master’s degree in International Business Law, Ifeoma Dozie is currently the Director, Marketing and Communications Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard, where she oversees the company’s strategic communications.

Well-versed in all aspects of traditional and digital marketing and driving business, Ifeoma has had extensive international work experience across different categories within the FMCG sector prior to this.

The result-orientated business strategist with more than fifteen years’ experience in delivering high-quality integrated solutions, intimates Morenike Taire on why Mastercard’s Girls4tech program is set to alter the STEM landscape to be a much more inclusive one.

What inspired the creation of the Girls4tech programme?

So, Mastercard has a very strong belief that too many girls are excluded from technology. What we see is that even in Nigeria if you look at the graduates in science and technology, only 22% of them are women, so there is a skills gap in the area of technology and for us Girls4tech is about inspiring young girls to take more of an interest in science and technology, because if we start to inspire them at that young age we create future leaders; women who become leaders in the financial space and who have a formidable voice in the development of products in that area of technology. It’s something that Mastercard is really passionate about- bridging the skills gap.

You do this by means of workshops, so what is a typical workshop day like for the girls as well as for the staff who mentor them. What impact have they had?

The programme is a signature education programme for 8-12 year old girls. It is indeed a fun and inspiring workshop that lasts for about half a day. What is important about the workshop is that it focuses on three topics: Cryptology, Algorithms and also another area. What is also important about the workshop environment is the role models that the girls are exposed to. So, as part of education it is important for girls to see themselves in what they can be in the future so Mastercard employees actually implement the programme.

The programme is also based on Maths and Science global standards and was created by Mastercard technologists and Engineers. They are exposed for half a day and learn all these interesting skills and the feedback that we have received is that they have more interest in the area of STEM.

They are left with just some basic STEM skills but their interest is piqued so when we speak to them they talk about how they want to become doctors, change lives, go into technology, build robots. That is the kind of impact that we see for the girls.

Also the parents give us positive feedback as well in terms of their interest over time.

In Nigeria we have reached about 60 girls, we were at Holy Child school. Globally, we have reached 500,000 girls from 28 countries and we have an ambition to reach 1 million by 2025.

We’ve been running this since 2017 and every year we go to different schools. The plan in Nigeria is to go to more schools.

In your view, what else can the digital financial community do to help young girls?

There is a stereotype that exists that these kinds of subjects are just for boys. Breaking that stereotype, introducing them early.

But does such a stereotype still exist?

If you look at the statistics especially in Africa like I said, if you look at the graduates coming out, it is 22% o there is a gap.

Your programme is mentor-motored. What is the ideal mentor?

It is someone that can teach the girls in simple ways. So we have a programme that lends itself to those simple, fun inspiring ways so it is somebody that can inspire the girls and really engage with them on their level. The implementer of that programme has to be positive, be a good communicator, has to be a role model.

And has to work with Mastercard?

It’s our programme, it’s a signature programme but it does not stop us from working with other role models in the financial and technology space but in terms of implementing the programme we typically use Mastercard female employees. Of course the male colleagues joined but the majority are female.

In the face of COVID 19 there has been a joke in circulation to the effect that those microbiologists who ought to be working on the pandemic are now fashion designers and make up artists; because these fields have become really lucrative. Is there a case for this at all?

It’s an interesting question actually because there are careers within the technology and science space that are more lucrative. The statistics demonstrate that you can earn more if you participate in these kind of careers and that is why we are very passionate about encouraging more girls to get into the world of tech because ultimately they can impact their society in a positive way. If they earn more they can also create the right kinds of products for women.

Ultimately that leads to economic prosperity so yes, there’s an education job to be done which is part of the Girls4tech programme and it’s really about ensuring that these girls understand that one, it’s actually a fun area to work on and two, you can earn more money and three, you can have a voice in developing the products that the mass will be using in the future. My daughter is 15, she is going to be an engineer. She says when robots are taking over our jobs, “ I will be the one building the robots”.

That’s the kind of sentiment that we are looking for because we want them to think ahead. We want them to understand that technology is the future. Start now because you can be a part of defining that future.

So you have the programme but what part do you play in actually helping the girls further their studies around tech?

What we see is that the more we roll it out in the countries that we roll it out, there are different things happening; the Ministry of Education has their own part to play, the statistics are improving. Our core business is about improving lives and connecting people in the financial and technology space but because we are very passionate about women we also invest in other areas in terms of women and technology. Women by Design, where we really focus on getting more and more women to be part of the design ecosystem in the technology space.

As a result of all of these initiatives we see that the statistics are improving. We are really making a fundamental wave of how Mastercard operates across the world.

Going further, what’s Mastercard doing to create space on the table for girls?

If you look at sub-Saharan Africa first, the statistics in terms of the number of women that we employ, that work at Mastercard , we are ahead in terms of gender diversity. From a Mastercard perspective, we go above and beyond in terms of ensuring that more and more women are coming through our doors and given the right opportunities.

So STEM encompasses Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Which of these do you most focus on?

We have Digital Convergence, Algorithms and Cryptology. Those are the topics that we focus on.

Why are you focused on tech and not science?

We are a technology company so those subjects are technology based. When we talk to the girls I think our message is we can change lives because ultimately we are empowering women to be part of designing products that can unlock opportunities and once they get exposed to that sentiment they understand that beyond technology they have broader interests. So it’s more about the opportunity to be part of a digital revolution that includes technology but also, science plays a role. Maths- you can’t do technology without doing Math so it is a means to an end. It’s part of the fundamentals of being in the technology space.

So we incorporate it but to be able to effectively pursue a career in technology you have to have those skills beyond technology.

Figures about women in STEM are rarely country specific and rarely emanate from the countries themselves. What is Mastercard, being a tech company, doing about that, especially in Nigeria?

We don’t really have a role to play in terms of providing statistics so that’s the responsibility of government. We try and get the real statistics to enable us make the right decisions from a country by country perspective because that helps us to focus on the right kind of programs for the right stakeholders.

How do you then ensure the integrity of those statistics?

We work with third parties, research agencies across the board. We are not going to just accept anything but the burden of accuracy is on them. We just ensure they have done due diligence to provide the right statistics.

Is this program sustainable? Is it designed in such a way that there is follow up?

There isn’t a follow up per se but what we do in different countries is really try and understand how we can continue to invest, boost financial literacy and continue to be part of programs. For example in South Africa, they work with Junior Achievers which is all about different kinds of skills for young Africans. We are looking at it for Nigeria as well and that is more long term. These kinds of CSR initiatives are our way of following through.

What would you like to say to girls right now?

Get involved, start early, get exposed to the right skills, explore Maths more, don’t think it’s just for boys; don’t be afraid of the sciences. Science is the future.

We have a lot of these STEM programs by different organisations. What stands yours out?

Ours is implemented in a fun and inspiring way. The best way of educating is to create a fun and inspiring environment and have the right kind of role models. It is important that mastercard employees speak to the girls directly, saying ‘you can be me in the future’. You can have teachers, facilitators who roll out programs. When I was in the university I asked my teachers have you worked as a lawyer? Then you can not really inspire me. It was only when I did my masters and you see professors who are also practising, that is the best way to teach. To have a lasting impression in the minds of young girls is for them to have the right kind of role models.

Speaking about sustainability, it is looking to me that this thing is going to explode, you’re going to have to do more and there are only so many Mastercard female role models. So what do you plan to do?

Very true. So that is where partnerships come in. I mentioned Junior Achievers, but there are others who are really focused on literacy and educating the youth. All schools are closed now and hopefully, COVID will come and COVID will go and schools will reopen. If you dedicate a couple of months to go to multiple schools in the course of the year, before you know it, you have achieved more numbers than we are talking about. On our own we can do a lot but ultimately, we have a large population so to really have the right kind if penetration, the right partnerships will also help.

