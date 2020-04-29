Breaking News
Translate

Germany grants Nigeria €22.4m debt relief over COVID-19 pandemic

On 3:00 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Germany grants Nigeria €22.4m debt relief over COVID-19 pandemic
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

Germany has granted Nigeria a debt relief worth €22.4 million (N8.9bn) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany also noted it has pledged a total of €12 million (N4.8bn) in additional support to the West Africa Health Organisation, the regional health institution of the ECOWAS.

In a statement on Tuesday, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, said the debt relief was in addition to its support of the pandemic response globally.

It said: “In 2020, the German treasury relieves Nigeria of debt repayments amounting to €22.4 million (N8.9bn).

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Two million people to be tested in three months ― NCDC

“This comes in addition to Germany’s support to the COVID-19 response on a global level and the support provided by the European Union to partner countries in Africa worth €3.25 billion (N1.3 trillion).

“On April 27, Germany pledged €300 million (N120bn) to the global humanitarian response plan launched by the United Nations to fight COVID-19.”

Germany said its pledge is for the purchase of vital medical supplies, personnel training and facilitating cooperation across national and regional boundaries.

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, said: “Clearly, the current crisis goes beyond national and even continental borders and can only be fought effectively in a cooperative way.

“We need more international cooperation, not less.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!