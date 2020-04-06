Kindly Share This Story:

A genetics expert of Novena University, Delta State, Prof Cyril Otoikhian

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A genetics expert of Novena University, Delta State, Prof Cyril Otoikhian, has joined some Nigerians and organisations to condemn the Federal Government over the alleged invitation of Chinese doctors to lead in fight spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country.

Otoikhian who is Founder of EO Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that advocates stop on sickle cell transfer in Africa, said it is dangerous “importing doctors and materials from countries” with a

high burden of the virus that has killed thousands of their citizens, which calls for total rejection.

According to him Nigerian medical doctors and other health professionals have the expertise to tackle the spread of the virus if they will be equipped with necessary materials and incentives.

He said: “Importing doctors and materials from a biochemical war zone to our country that is yet to record genuine and authenticated case is dangerous and may result in waking up the sleeping kettle of poisonous substances called COVID-19.

“Our doctors are professional enough to handle any eventuality. All that we expect from the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health is to make available all necessary equipment and stop top government representatives from travelling to war zones.”

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, also in a statement expressed worry and cautioned the Federal Government on bringing in Chinese medical doctors to the virus.

It also pleaded with the government to rescind its plan and stop the Chinese medial team from coming to the country, which alleged that the rapid increase of infected persons and deaths in Italy caused by the virus was during the arrival of Chinese doctors in that country.

Also, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, decried the alleged move by the Federal Government to invite an 18-man Chinese team of medical experts made up of doctors and nurses to render assistance to Nigerians to stop the spread of the virus.

However, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Garba Abari, recently refuted claims and assertions made by some people and organizations over the alleged invitation of Chinese medical experts to lead in the fight against the deadly virus in Nigeria.

According to Abari the Chinese medical experts are only coming to share their experience on the approaches they used in the fighting outbreaks of the COVID-19 crisis in their country with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: