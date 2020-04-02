Ganduje, wife test negative for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his wife, Hafsat, have tested negative to Coronavirus.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.‎

‎He said: “We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness, irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations‎.

“We also pray for Allah’s continued protection against COVID-19 in the state, the country and the world as a whole.‎

“While we pray for divine intervention we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with professional advice.”

He urged members of the public to wash their hands under running water with soap or hand sanitisers, keep a clean environment and practice social distancing.‎

“Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Federal Government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease,” the governor added.

Ganduje reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining proactive measures and collaboration with relevant organisations, agencies, and stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is our responsibility to fight COVID-19 from all angles so as to have a safer and healthier society.

“We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world,” he prayed. (NAN)

Vanguard

