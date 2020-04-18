Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Ganduje sacks commissioner for ‘Unguarded Utterances’ about Kyari

On 4:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ganduje sacks commissioner for ‘Unguarded Utterances’ about Kyari

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has relieved the appointment of the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner was removed following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

He said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute.

READ ALSO: ABBA KYARI: Will Buhari get another dependable ally?

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the state government eulogised Kyari, stressing that he led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!