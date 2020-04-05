Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele on Sunday took to Instagram to apologize to Nigerians for defying government’s order on Lockdown.

Funke also gave a detailed explanation to why her husband celebrated his birthday which led to social gathering amidst coronavirus pandemic.

The party, Vanguard learnt was attended by a number of guests more than the number allowed by the Lagos state and federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star actress and her producer husband JJC Skillz early Sunday morning came under heavy bashing from Nigerians on social media.

The backlash that trailed the celebrity couple was due to the house party held in celebration of JJC Skillz’s 43rd birthday.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the couple were seen dancing to singer Naira Marley’s “Tesu Mole” song.

Vanguard learnt that the house party was held at their home in Amen Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki axis of The Lekki Peninsula, Lagos.

Following the video’s release, angry Nigerians called for the arrest of the actress and her husband for breaking the rules of “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, in another video on Sunday afternoon, Funke explained that the people seen in the video were workers in her studio who live outside Lagos but were caught up with the lockdown when it was announced by the federal government unexpectedly.

Funke wrote on Instagram “Dear Friends, I really have to do this!! I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback. I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls. I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation. Please stay safe. And God bless. @lagosstategovt”

