Fuel price reduction: IPMAN directs members to adjust to new price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN), has directed its members to adjust to the new Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price of N123.50 per liter approved by the Federal Government.

The National Public Relations Office of IPMAN, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, that most filling stations have adopted the new price, and that others will also abide in due course.

“We support the government and its policies, as we also know that government has its citizens’ welfare at heart.

“Some of the marketers just took products before the reduction, so it came as a shock, we will find a way to deal with the situation,”Yakubu assured.

The IPMAN spokesperson, advised their members to obey the government directive as the country is currently on lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to adjust to what the template gives,”he said.

NAN recalls that the federal government had on March 18, reduced the pump price of PMS (petrol) from N145.00 to N125.00.

It was further reduced on March 31, from N125.00 to N123.50k per liter with effect from April 1.

