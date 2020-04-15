FRSC to sanction patrol team involved in trending video with motorist who refused stop for law enforcers without face masks

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, has ordered immediate sanctions on patrol team involved in trending video with a motorist in Abuja.

The video which is currently dominating the social media sphere is about a motorist who had an encounter with FRSC Personnel in the course of carrying out the ongoing enforcement of Presidential/National directive on ‘ Stay At Home’.

The lady in the video narrated that she had refused to stop for law enforcers because they were without face masks to protect themselves from contracting and infecting motorists with coronavirus.

According to FRSC in a statement on Wednesday evening issued by Bisi Kazeem fsi, Corps Commander Public Education Officer, the action of the Officers involved in the video is completely contrary to the Core Values and Operational Ethics of the Corps and the Corps frowns at it.

It said “After a careful study and analysis of the video and what transpired in it, the Corps wishes to inform the public that the following proactive measures have been taken;

“The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the entire FRSC Team involved in the unprofessional and uncivil act.

The Corps Marshal directed that the entire team be queried and sanctioned in accordance with FRSC relevant regulations on discipline.

It further enjoined the public to remain calm & comply with all directives on stay at home & social distance & ensure that they cooperate with security operatives detailed to enforce the Presidential Orders.

